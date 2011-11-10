JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Reuters October Econometer survey. 0930 GMT

PRETORIA - SARB Governor Gill Marcus announces monetary policy decision on interest rates. 1300 GMT

- ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - The chief executive of AngloGold Ashanti said the world's No. 3 gold producer could employ deep-mining technology under development in South Africa in other countries, with future ore discoveries expected to be far below the surface.

South African stocks posted their biggest one-day loss in five weeks on Wednesday, dropping 2.3 percent as fears about the outlook for Italy's debt crisis pushed investors to sell off recent gainers such as miners and banks.

South African assets fell on Wednesday when investors were spooked by a ratings outlook downgrade of the domestic economy, which added to market fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

Asian stocks fell sharply on Thursday after soaring Italian borrowing costs stoked fears the debt crisis in the euro zone's third biggest economy will overwhelm its financial defences, raising the risk of a break-up of the currency area.

U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday in the market's worst day since mid-August as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened.

U.S. gold fell as much as 2 percent on Thursday, as growing fears over the stability of Italy and the euro zone sank riskier assets and led to liquidation on the gold market.

- Treasury dismisses Moody's warning

- Maize shortage, price spikes "preventable"

- Alarm bells for South African outlook

-Vehicle manufacturing industry drives up employment in the third quarter

- ANC to suspend Malema for a year (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)