JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Thursday.
DIARY
EVENTS
JOHANNESBURG - Reuters October Econometer survey. 0930 GMT
PRETORIA - SARB Governor Gill Marcus announces monetary
policy decision on interest rates. 1300 GMT
COMPANIES
- ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - The chief executive of
AngloGold Ashanti said the world's No. 3 gold producer could
employ deep-mining technology under development in South Africa
in other countries, with future ore discoveries expected to be
far below the surface.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks posted their biggest one-day loss in
five weeks on Wednesday, dropping 2.3 percent as fears about the
outlook for Italy's debt crisis pushed investors to sell off
recent gainers such as miners and banks.
South African assets fell on Wednesday when investors were
spooked by a ratings outlook downgrade of the domestic economy,
which added to market fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell sharply on Thursday after soaring Italian
borrowing costs stoked fears the debt crisis in the euro zone's
third biggest economy will overwhelm its financial defences,
raising the risk of a break-up of the currency area.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday in the market's
worst day since mid-August as a spike in Italian bond yields
signaled the European debt crisis had worsened.
GOLD
U.S. gold fell as much as 2 percent on Thursday, as growing
fears over the stability of Italy and the euro zone sank riskier
assets and led to liquidation on the gold market.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Treasury dismisses Moody's warning
- Maize shortage, price spikes "preventable"
BUSINESS REPORT
- Alarm bells for South African outlook
-Vehicle manufacturing industry drives up employment in the
third quarter
The STAR
- ANC to suspend Malema for a year
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)