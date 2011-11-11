JOHANNESBURG Nov 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

COMPANIES

- OPTIMUM COAL - Commodities giant Glencore has signed a deal to buy energy trader Mercuria's 15 percent stake in South Africa's Optimum Coal Holdings in its drive to acquire the whole company worth around $1 billion, sources close to the agreement said.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose 0.71 percent on Thursday, as miner Anglo American jumped on news of a $5.4 billion asset sale, while investors returned to battered firms such as Sappi Ltd.

South Africa's government bonds weakened on Thursday, erasing earlier gains as the Reserve Bank said the inflation outlook had deteriorated, a hint that the chances of another rate cut had diminished.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the euro clung to tentative gains, after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-ladened Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous session's steep losses as investors latched onto positive corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening in Europe's debt crisis. N]

GOLD

Gold prices traded steady on Friday, following encouraging signs that Italy was making an effort to ease its political turmoil and avert an economic disaster, while investors remain nervous about the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Construction firms in talks over cartel settlement

- "Gloves off" as Malema warns fight not over yet

BUSINESS REPORT

- Moody's decision "cause for concern"

The STAR

- Malema is ready to rumble (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)