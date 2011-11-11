JOHANNESBURG Nov 11 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Friday.
COMPANIES
- OPTIMUM COAL - Commodities giant Glencore
has signed a deal to buy energy trader Mercuria's 15
percent stake in South Africa's Optimum Coal Holdings in its
drive to acquire the whole company worth around $1 billion,
sources close to the agreement said.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose 0.71 percent on Thursday, as miner
Anglo American jumped on news of a $5.4 billion asset
sale, while investors returned to battered firms such as Sappi
Ltd.
South Africa's government bonds weakened on Thursday,
erasing earlier gains as the Reserve Bank said the inflation
outlook had deteriorated, a hint that the chances of another
rate cut had diminished.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the euro clung
to tentative gains, after brighter corporate news lifted U.S.
stocks and debt-ladened Italy was able to fund itself at a bond
auction.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous
session's steep losses as investors latched onto positive
corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening
in Europe's debt crisis. N]
GOLD
Gold prices traded steady on Friday, following encouraging
signs that Italy was making an effort to ease its political
turmoil and avert an economic disaster, while investors remain
nervous about the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Construction firms in talks over cartel settlement
- "Gloves off" as Malema warns fight not over yet
BUSINESS REPORT
- Moody's decision "cause for concern"
The STAR
- Malema is ready to rumble
