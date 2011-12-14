JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

- AVI Limited expects first-half headline EPS from continuing operations to rise by between 20-30 percent.

South African stocks dipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday, as investors sold telecom MTN Group and retailers on concerns a recent advance was overdone, shifting into media firm Naspers and other battered shares.

The rand firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday but stayed within a recent range and was above key levels that would signal further gains, while government bonds were at two-week lows in thin conditions, with news from Europe the main driver.

Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an 11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.

U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis.

U.S. gold fell 2 percent on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly two months, tracking cash gold prices, as the dollar retained its strength after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from announcing any measures to ease monetary policy.

- Blow to tolls as plan to fine drivers hits hurdles

- "Cautious hope" for South African jobless as employment rises

- Capital flows out of South Africa surprise analysts (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)