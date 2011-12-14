JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern African diary, click on
COMPANIES
- AVI Limited expects first-half headline EPS from
continuing operations to rise by between 20-30 percent.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks dipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday, as
investors sold telecom MTN Group and retailers on
concerns a recent advance was overdone, shifting into media firm
Naspers and other battered shares.
The rand firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday but
stayed within a recent range and was above key levels that would
signal further gains, while government bonds were at two-week
lows in thin conditions, with news from Europe the main driver.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an
11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to
take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling
effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after
the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to
offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis.
GOLD
U.S. gold fell 2 percent on Wednesday to its lowest in
nearly two months, tracking cash gold prices, as the dollar
retained its strength after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained
from announcing any measures to ease monetary policy.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Blow to tolls as plan to fine drivers hits hurdles
- "Cautious hope" for South African jobless as employment
rises
BUSINESS REPORT
- Capital flows out of South Africa surprise analysts
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)