JOHANNESBURG Jan 11 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
COMPANIES
- South Africa's Exxaro Resources made a bid worth
up to A$338 million ($349 million) on Wednesday for African Iron
, chasing the Australian-listed company's Mayoko iron
ore project in the Republic of Congo.
- Sasol Germany, a subsidiary of South African
petrochemicals group Sasol, said on Tuesday it had
reached an agreement to sell its Witten production site and its
associated oleochemicals business to Hamburg-based Cremer Oleo.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
- South African stocks rose for a third straight trading day
on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark index to its highest closing
level in a month as a rebound in metal prices bolstered miners.
South Africa's rand firmed for the first day in five on
Tuesday as risk sentiment improved with positive signals out of
the Unites States, which in turn helped bond prices higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
- Asian shares hit a month-high on Wednesday, buoyed by
optimism about the world's top two economies, but the euro
struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of
key auctions.
WALL STREET
- U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led
by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company
Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.
GOLD
- Gold inched up on Wednesday to flirt with a key resistance
level, shrugging off a stronger dollar, as persistent
uncertainties on the euro zone debt crisis lured investors to
the safety of bullion.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Investors in scramble to buy $1.5 bln of S.Africa bonds
BUSINESS REPORT
- Maize prices hit record highs
(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)