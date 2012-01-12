JOHANNESBURG Jan 12 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Thursday
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
EVENTS
JOHANNESBURG - December Reuters Econometer survey. 0930 GMT
PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases November
manufacturing output data. 1100 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks pulled back from a four-week high on
Wednesday and ended a three-day winning streak on renewed
worries about euro zone debt crisis, but the benchmark index
remained within range of its lifetime high.
The rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, trading
at its lowest for the session when markets reacted to a warning
about the fate of the euro, which saw investors sell risky
assets such as the rand before rallying a touch.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were subdued and the euro hovered near a
16-month low on Thursday as worries about euro zone sovereign
funding kept investors risk-averse ahead of a Spanish debt sale
that is seen as a key test of confidence.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks held firm near recent five-month highs on
Wednesday as investors awaited key bond market tests for Europe
in the next two days that could determine the direction of the
euro zone crisis.
GOLD
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday on concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spain's bond auction and an
European Central Bank meeting, as robust buying from China and
India also supported sentiment.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Absa takes Nedbank to court over
Pinnacle
BUSINESS REPORT
- PIC to scrutinise Massmart's adherence to UN principles
(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)