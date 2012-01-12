JOHANNESBURG Jan 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday

DIARY

EVENTS

JOHANNESBURG - December Reuters Econometer survey. 0930 GMT

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases November manufacturing output data. 1100 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks pulled back from a four-week high on Wednesday and ended a three-day winning streak on renewed worries about euro zone debt crisis, but the benchmark index remained within range of its lifetime high.

The rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, trading at its lowest for the session when markets reacted to a warning about the fate of the euro, which saw investors sell risky assets such as the rand before rallying a touch.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were subdued and the euro hovered near a 16-month low on Thursday as worries about euro zone sovereign funding kept investors risk-averse ahead of a Spanish debt sale that is seen as a key test of confidence.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks held firm near recent five-month highs on Wednesday as investors awaited key bond market tests for Europe in the next two days that could determine the direction of the euro zone crisis.

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday on concerns about the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spain's bond auction and an European Central Bank meeting, as robust buying from China and India also supported sentiment.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Absa takes Nedbank to court over Pinnacle

BUSINESS REPORT

- PIC to scrutinise Massmart's adherence to UN principles (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)