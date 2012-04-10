The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange
reserves data for March. 0600 GMT.
- The Treasury auctions a total 2.1 billion rand worth of
its 2017, 2021 and 2041 bonds.
0900 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks clawed back some lost ground on
Thursday, as investors bought back shares of Kumba Iron Ore
and other resource stocks that had been hammered in the
previous session.
South African government bonds weakened on Thursday due to
heightened risk aversion emanating from the euro zone, although
movements were exaggerated by thin trading volumes ahead of the
Easter market holiday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struggled on Tuesday as investors remained
cautious after Chinese trade data showed the world's second
largest economy may be able to achieve a soft landing but global
growth concerns lingered given the sharp slowdown in U.S. job
creation.
WALL STREET
The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on
Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's
disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the
U.S. economy's recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.55 points,
or 1.00 percent, to end at 12,929.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slid 15.88 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,382.20.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 33.42 points, or 1.08
percent, to close at 3,047.08.
GOLD
Gold rose to a one-week high above $1,650 an ounce on
Tuesday, on course for its fourth straight session of gains, as
hopes for more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve and
resilient physical demand in Asia supported sentiment.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Corporate cash pile balloons on uncertainty
- Drug importers fear local content
BUSINESS REPORT
- Short supply to push butter prices higher
- FirstRand's RMB sells stocks, cuts staff to boost
returns
