The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases February manufacturing production output. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM - Modikwa Platinum Mine, which is a joint venture between Anglo American Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals, on Tuesday said it had lost up to 21,000 platinum group ounces to a three-week strike at the operation.

MTN GROUP - Turkish mobile operator Turkcell may struggle to make its case against MTN Group in a $4.2 billion legal battle over an Iranian mobile network licence that hinges on U.S. human rights law.

BHP BILLITON BLT.L> - said on Wednesday it will cease production at its loss-making Norwich Park coal mine in Australia, citing low output, high costs and soft coal prices.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks edged lower tracking a downbeat mood in global markets and look set to weaken further with investors expected to move their money into less risky assets.

South Africa's rand fell to a 2-1/2 month low against the dollar on Tuesday as investors dumped riskier emerging market assets for safer-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen, owing to a weak global economic outlook.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as investors reduced their risk positions due to uncertainty over global growth prospects and resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in struggling euro zone economies.

WALL STREET

The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on the cusp of earnings season

GOLD

Gold edged lower on Wednesday, pausing after four sessions of consecutive gains driven by safe-haven flows on a cloudy global economic outlook, but sentiment has turned cautious as investors seek further clues to growth.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Jitters over global pace of recovery roil markets

- Anglo American mulls bids to build power plant

BUSINESS REPORT

- Minister threatens to take away fishing rights

(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)