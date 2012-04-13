The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile speaks at Reuters Economist of the Year event. 0600 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Share prices of South African companies such as Assore closed firmer after thin sideways trading for much of Thursday and investors' eyes trained on U.S. and European markets for direction.

South Africa's rand rallied as much as 1.5 percent against the dollar on Thursday, in line with other high-yield currencies, on expectations of further quantitative easing for the U.S. unit.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares pared early gains on Friday after China's first-quarter growth was slower than expected, clouding the outlook for demand, but a better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale helped investors retain some risk appetite.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.

GOLD

Gold edged lower on Friday after weaker-than-expected first-quarter growth data from China prompted a modest rise in the dollar, but the losses were capped as the slower growth fuelled the prospects for further monetary easing.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Gigaba tells business to invest in South Africa's future

- Biotech firm allowed to list offshore

THE STAR

- Corruption charges haut Zuma

BUSINESS REPORT

- South African consumers spend less on each transaction as possible slowdown looms

(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)