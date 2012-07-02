The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Kagiso Securities releases June Purchasing Managers'
Index. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
- Five miners died from smoke inhalation at a Gold Fields
KDC West mine on Saturday as they worked underground,
the company said on Sunday. It said the entire mine had been
closed until further notice.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended the week higher on Friday as
investors, encouraged by a European Union agreement to stem the
region's debt crisis, ventured back into emerging equities and
currencies.
South Africa's rand jumped as much as 2.7 percent against
the dollar on Friday, recording it's biggest daily gain since
late November 2011 as renewed optimism about a solution to
Europe's debt problems fired up risk appetite.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at
the start of the third quarter after Europe leaders agreed to
shore up the region's troubled banks, but the euro gave up some
of its gains amid concerns that the debt crisis is still far
from over.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter on
a high note as investors cheered an agreement by European
leaders to stabilize the region's banks, a pact that helped
remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets.
GOLD
Gold prices edged down on Monday, taking a breather after a
3-percent rally in the previous session, as the initial euphoria
over a euro zone deal to help its debt-laden members gave way to
caution over its effectiveness.
EMERGING MARKETS
