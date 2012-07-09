The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange
reserves data for June. 0600 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African shares ended flat on Friday after a volatile
session that saw investors spooked by disappointing U.S.
employment data pull resource firms such as Harmony Gold
lower.
South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.75 percent to a 7-day
trough against the dollar on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs numbers hit global risk sentiment, sending investors
scurrying to safe haven assets.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro slumped on Monday as sluggish U.S.
jobs data and cooling inflation in China deepened worries about
slowing global economic growth and reinforced risk aversion
ahead of a meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's
banks.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another month
of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling,
though not to the point where more economic stimulus from the
Federal Reserve was imminent.
GOLD
Gold inched down on Monday, extending losses to a third
session, on a lack of conviction the U.S. Federal Reserve would
take measures to stimulate the economy anytime soon even after a
disappointing jobs report.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Tax relief on the cards for South African business in
Africa
- AngoGold Ashanti plans mining renaissance
BUSINESS REPORT
- Competition Commission seeks to appeal Pannar Seed merger
after costs order
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)