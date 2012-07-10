The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Treasury to auction 2.1 billion rand in total of the
2018, 2031 and 2023 government bonds. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
- ADCOCK INGRAM, South Africa's No.2 drugs maker,
has agreed to pay $86 million for Indian medicines business
Cosme Farma, it said on Tuesday, bulking up its presence in the
high-growth $16 billion market.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Monday as
Exxaro Resources and other miners extended losses after
a profit warning from Kumba Iron Ore and as weak Asian
economic data renewed concerns of a global slowdown.
The rand extended losses on Monday to its weakest level so
far this month, pulled down by a bleak outlook for global growth
and dragging bond yields up from recent lows.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Tuesday after Chinese import growth
slowed sharply in June, underscoring weakness in domestic demand
in the world's second-largest economy and adding to concerns
about deteriorating global economic conditions.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed down
by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic trouble in
Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian bond yields.
GOLD
Gold prices edged down on Tuesday, pressured by a higher
dollar as investors nervous about global economic growth piled
into the greenback for safety.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Discovery members urge probe into fees
- Consortium buys Waco International
BUSINESS REPORT
- Resource nationalism is still top risk
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)