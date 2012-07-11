The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases
June business confidence index. 0930 GMT.
- State power utility Eskom auctions 250 million rand of its
ES33 bond due in 2033. 0900 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, led
by gold producer Gold Fields and supermarket chain
Shoprite after better-than-expected data from Britain
boosted markets and outshined news of a slowdown in China.
Yields on South Africa's benchmark bonds fell to a record
low on Tuesday as offshore inflows continued to pour into the
debt market, helping the rand firm slightly.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday on worries that the global
economic slowdown will erode corporate earnings, with the market
unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling
member states' borrowing costs even after yields pulled back.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more
pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish
world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.
GOLD
Spot gold firmed on Wednesday, after posting its biggest
one-day decline since late June as a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers disappointed some investors looking for more
progress on resolving the region's debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Zuma push for state to pay fails to save Sanyati Holdings
- Issuances on track to hit 30 billion rand by year-end
BUSINESS REPORT
- Department probes MTN Group bribe claim
The STAR
- Malema backers cause chaos
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)