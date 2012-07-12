The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks at South African
Institute of Professional Accountants event. 0600 GMT.
- Statistics South Africa releases manufacturing production
data for May. 1100 GMT
COMPANIES
South African cement maker Pretoria Portland Cement
is to sell a 6.5 percent stake to its staff and black investors
in a deal worth about $133.4 million, to meet the country's
affirmative action rules.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday,
as investors continued to hit Exxaro Resources and
other miners over worries that slowing commodities demand would
erase profits.
South African government bond yields hit record lows on
Wednesday on strong foreign demand ahead of the country's
inclusion in Citi's World Government Bond Index on Oct. 1, while
the rand weakened a touch on the day.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid on Thursday as a surprise rate cut from
South Korea and an unexpected drop in Australian employment
deepened worries about global economic growth, further sapping
appetite already hit by a lack of clear clues on possible U.S.
stimulus.
WALL STREET
The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes
from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are
open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions
might need to worsen first.
GOLD
Gold edged lower on Thursday, dropping for a fourth session
out of six, as investors remained cautious on indications the
Federal Reserve was unlikely to launch more monetary stimulus
until U.S. economic conditions weakened further.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Africa piles into property as South Africa mulls leasehold
law
- Ramaphosa linked with sale Independent News and Media's
south African operations
BUSINESS REPORT
- South Africa urged to follow India on medicines
- Independent News & Media confirms possible sale of South
African operations
The STAR
- Malema backers cause chaos
