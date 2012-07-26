The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases June producer price index data. 0930 GMT

COMPANIES

- AngloGold Ashanti priced a $750 million, 10-year international bond at a yield of 5.203 percent.

- Capital Shopping releases its interim results

- Investec releases its interim management statement

- Mediclinic holds its annual general meeting

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday on fresh hopes for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, although gains were limited by nagging concerns about the global economy and a downbeat start on Wall Street.

Yields were sharply lower as South Africa's government bonds rallied on Wednesday, with investors seeing bargains in the local debt market after the previous day's heavy sell-off.

The rand gained as much as 1.3 percent against the dollar before retreating later in the session and traders said nagging worries about euro zone debt problems were likely to cap any significant gains.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded on Thursday on bargain hunting after recent sharp drops, as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening, but sentiment remained frail.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow.

GOLD

Gold struggled to extend gains from the previous session and stood steady above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday, as investors pondered the possibility of more stimulus measures from central banks to revive a flagging global economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Lesotho in bid for 51/49 'localisation strategy'

- Bid to block imports of 'risky', cheap cement out of Pakistan

BUSINESS REPORT

- US drought to put pressure on S.Africa as maize prices spike (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)