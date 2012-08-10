The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service releases trade data for July. 1200 GMT

- - - -

COMPANIES

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's Top-40 index ended up 0.09 percent on Wednesday, unwinding some of the gains that had pushed it to an all-time high in earlier trade, as doubts arise over whether the euro zone is any nearer to resolving its debt crisis.

South Africa's rand was largely steady against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a domestic national holiday, with traders looking for moves from the U.S. Fed and European Central Bank that could send the currency out of its current ranges.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended losses on Friday, snapping a four-day rally, as China's July export and import data fell far short of expectations.

WALL STREET

The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts.

GOLD

Gold inched down on Friday as shares in Asia paused for breath after recent rallies, though it remained on track for its second weekly rise in three weeks, bolstered by hopes China could move to stimulate growth.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- U.N. farm agency warns of new world food crisis. (Compiled by Ed Stoddard)