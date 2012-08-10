The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service releases trade
data for July. 1200 GMT
- - - -
COMPANIES
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's Top-40 index ended up 0.09 percent
on Wednesday, unwinding some of the gains that had pushed it to
an all-time high in earlier trade, as doubts arise over whether
the euro zone is any nearer to resolving its debt crisis.
South Africa's rand was largely steady against the dollar
on Wednesday ahead of a domestic national holiday, with traders
looking for moves from the U.S. Fed and European Central Bank
that could send the currency out of its current ranges.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended losses on Friday, snapping a four-day
rally, as China's July export and import data fell far short of
expectations.
WALL STREET
The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth day
on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering
expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent
support to a market lacking new catalysts.
GOLD
Gold inched down on Friday as shares in Asia paused for
breath after recent rallies, though it remained on track for its
second weekly rise in three weeks, bolstered by hopes China
could move to stimulate growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- U.N. farm agency warns of new world food crisis.
(Compiled by Ed Stoddard)