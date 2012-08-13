The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Vunani will hold an annual general meeting.
- Group Five is due to release annual results.
- Bell Equipment will report interim results.
- The following companies are trading ex-dividend or without
the right to their latest dividend payout: Adcorp Holdings
, Excellerate, Hudaco Industries, New
Africa Invest, Sabvest, Kumba Iron Ore
.
LONMIN TROUBLE
Two security guards were hacked to death at a South African
mine operated by the world's number three platinum producer
Lonmin on Sunday in new violence between rival
unions, company officials said.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's benchmark index hit a record close on Friday,
rising 0.25 percent as Gold Fields and other bullion
producers were helped by dim Chinese data and fading hopes that
Europe will take resolute action on its economy.
The rand hovered near the previous day's 13-week high
against the dollar on Friday, riding on the remnants of emerging
market euphoria over expectations of further policy easing in
leading economies.
Government bonds weakened, with yields continuing their
recent gradual trend higher after hitting historical lows in
July when dovish central bank comments on the domestic economic
and inflation outlook led the market to price in another rate
cut.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by
further evidence of slowing global growth, while the bleaker
economic outlook kept hopes alive that authorities around the
world will embark on more stimulus measures.
WALL STREET
The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on Friday
to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was
light and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally
slow period.
GOLD
Gold edged up on Monday, extending its winning streak into a
seventh session as dimming prospects for global growth support
expectations of more stimulus measures from central banks around
the world.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Rail body's 4 billion rand plant boost for SA train sector
- Tesco eyeing Pick n Pay, Walmart style
BUSINESS REPORT
- Missing dividends to ZAC's BEE partners cause infighting
- Junior mining firms seen at risk
