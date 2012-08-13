The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

- Vunani will hold an annual general meeting.

- Group Five is due to release annual results.

- Bell Equipment will report interim results.

- The following companies are trading ex-dividend or without the right to their latest dividend payout: Adcorp Holdings , Excellerate, Hudaco Industries, New Africa Invest, Sabvest, Kumba Iron Ore .

LONMIN TROUBLE

Two security guards were hacked to death at a South African mine operated by the world's number three platinum producer Lonmin on Sunday in new violence between rival unions, company officials said.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's benchmark index hit a record close on Friday, rising 0.25 percent as Gold Fields and other bullion producers were helped by dim Chinese data and fading hopes that Europe will take resolute action on its economy.

The rand hovered near the previous day's 13-week high against the dollar on Friday, riding on the remnants of emerging market euphoria over expectations of further policy easing in leading economies.

Government bonds weakened, with yields continuing their recent gradual trend higher after hitting historical lows in July when dovish central bank comments on the domestic economic and inflation outlook led the market to price in another rate cut.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by further evidence of slowing global growth, while the bleaker economic outlook kept hopes alive that authorities around the world will embark on more stimulus measures.

WALL STREET

The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period.

GOLD

Gold edged up on Monday, extending its winning streak into a seventh session as dimming prospects for global growth support expectations of more stimulus measures from central banks around the world.

EMERGING MARKETS

