The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South Africa will auction 2.1 billion rand in total of its government bonds. It will sell 800 million rand of the 2023 , 800 million rand of 2031 and 500 million of the 2048 bonds. 0900 GMT

COMPANIES

- Invicta Holdings holds its annual general meeting.

- Nine people including two policemen have been killed in clashes between labour unions at a South African mine operated by world no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin , by far the deadliest spate of violence in a turf war rocking the sector.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The rand dropped more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday during thin trade, in what analysts said was probably a technical correction after the currency approached a key resistance level late last week.

A dip in commodity prices prompted selling in the rand. Dealers said data showing the European Central Bank had not bought any bonds last week under its bond-purchasing programme added to the rand's weakness as concern about the euro zone's lack of action to tackle its debt crisis continues to weigh on riskier emerging market currencies.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains while waiting for more economic figures from Europe and the United States later in the day, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally.

Deteriorating global growth prospects, on the other hand, will keep expectations firmly in place for further stimulus steps from policymakers seeking to bolster growth, and support investor sentiment.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global economy.

GOLD

Gold inched up on Tuesday, after dropping in the previous session, as investors waited to see if data from Europe and the United States would indicate more weakness in the global economy and prompt central banks to take stimulus measures.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Gigaba axes SA Express board over audit lapse

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin violence spirals (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)