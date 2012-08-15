The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases June retail sales data.
1100 GMT
COMPANIES
- Aspen Pharmacare said on Wednesday its
subsidiary, Aspen Global, will pay 172 million pounds ($269.79
million) for GlaxoSmithKine Plc's pharmaceutical
products distributed in Australia.
- Aveng Ltd said on Wednesday it expects its
full-year earnings to fall by as much as 60 percent.
- Italtile Ltd said on Wednesday its full-year
earnings rose by 18 percent.
- Truworths releases its annual results
- JSE Ltd releases its interim results
- City Lodge Hotels releases its annual results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's benchmark index booked the highest finish in
its 17-year history on Tuesday, adding 0.5 percent as
better-than-expected U.S. economic data helped lift shares of
food maker Tiger Brands and retailers.
The rand held its ground against the dollar in thin Tuesday
trade, with steady foreign flows into government bonds ahead of
their inclusion in a key global index in October seen supporting
local assets in coming weeks.
Bonds however weakened on Tuesday, partly due to the
National Treasury injecting 2.1 billion rand of new paper at its
weekly primary auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked gains
from recent rallies after data showing strong U.S. retail sales
and Germany and France avoiding a contraction last quarter
calmed sentiment, with weak euro zone growth sustaining stimulus
hopes.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended little changed o n T Tuesday in what
investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose
in seven of the past eight sessions.
GOLD
Gold edged up on Wednesday, after dropping to a 1-1/2-week
low in the previous session on promising U.S. retail sales data
that dampened hopes for further stimulus measures from the
Federal Reserve.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Audit lifts lid on 'billion rand of disputes' at state's
SA Express
BUSINESS REPORT
- Lonmin halts output as another body is found
(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)