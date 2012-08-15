The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases June retail sales data. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

- Aspen Pharmacare said on Wednesday its subsidiary, Aspen Global, will pay 172 million pounds ($269.79 million) for GlaxoSmithKine Plc's pharmaceutical products distributed in Australia.

- Aveng Ltd said on Wednesday it expects its full-year earnings to fall by as much as 60 percent.

- Italtile Ltd said on Wednesday its full-year earnings rose by 18 percent.

- Truworths releases its annual results

- JSE Ltd releases its interim results

- City Lodge Hotels releases its annual results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's benchmark index booked the highest finish in its 17-year history on Tuesday, adding 0.5 percent as better-than-expected U.S. economic data helped lift shares of food maker Tiger Brands and retailers.

The rand held its ground against the dollar in thin Tuesday trade, with steady foreign flows into government bonds ahead of their inclusion in a key global index in October seen supporting local assets in coming weeks.

Bonds however weakened on Tuesday, partly due to the National Treasury injecting 2.1 billion rand of new paper at its weekly primary auction.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked gains from recent rallies after data showing strong U.S. retail sales and Germany and France avoiding a contraction last quarter calmed sentiment, with weak euro zone growth sustaining stimulus hopes.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended little changed o n T Tuesday in what investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions.

GOLD

Gold edged up on Wednesday, after dropping to a 1-1/2-week low in the previous session on promising U.S. retail sales data that dampened hopes for further stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Audit lifts lid on 'billion rand of disputes' at state's SA Express

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin halts output as another body is found (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)