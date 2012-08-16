The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Harmony Gold reports of fourth-quarter loss of 20
cents per share from earnings of 234 cents per share in the
previous quarter.
- Cipla Medpro says its first-half earnings jumped
31 percent.
- Standard Bank to release its interim results.
- Trencor Ltd releases second-quarter results.
- Imperial Holdings holds its shareholder meeting.
- Avusa and Mvelaphanda holds their annual
general meetings.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks edged down from record highs on
Wednesday, as worries about labour unrest hit platinum producers
such as Lonmin, while nagging concerns about global
growth prompted investors to cash in recent gainers.
South African bonds weakened and yields edged higher on
Wednesday after retail sales data surprised on the upside,
suggesting the Reserve Bank might not need to cut interest rates
further this year to stimulate demand.
The rand gave up some ground against the dollar, reflecting
mainly the greenback's broad-based gains as the market scaled
back hopes for further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal
Reserve that would weaken the U.S. currency.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched higher on Thursday but gains were
limited as investors waited for more clues over the timing and
extent of any further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt
crisis and support global growth.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on
Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and
extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion.
GOLD
Gold hovered above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday as investors
continued to hope central banks would take further steps to
boost the global economy, even as recent U.S. data suggested the
Federal Reserve may not need to intervene for now.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Khoza's new warning of 'rogue state' future for S.Africa
BUSINESS REPORT
- Deals catch construction firms offside
- Job-rich growth plan under fire
(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)