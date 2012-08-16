The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

COMPANIES

- Harmony Gold reports of fourth-quarter loss of 20 cents per share from earnings of 234 cents per share in the previous quarter.

- Cipla Medpro says its first-half earnings jumped 31 percent.

- Standard Bank to release its interim results.

- Trencor Ltd releases second-quarter results.

- Imperial Holdings holds its shareholder meeting.

- Avusa and Mvelaphanda holds their annual general meetings.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks edged down from record highs on Wednesday, as worries about labour unrest hit platinum producers such as Lonmin, while nagging concerns about global growth prompted investors to cash in recent gainers.

South African bonds weakened and yields edged higher on Wednesday after retail sales data surprised on the upside, suggesting the Reserve Bank might not need to cut interest rates further this year to stimulate demand.

The rand gave up some ground against the dollar, reflecting mainly the greenback's broad-based gains as the market scaled back hopes for further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve that would weaken the U.S. currency.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched higher on Thursday but gains were limited as investors waited for more clues over the timing and extent of any further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support global growth.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion.

GOLD

Gold hovered above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday as investors continued to hope central banks would take further steps to boost the global economy, even as recent U.S. data suggested the Federal Reserve may not need to intervene for now.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Khoza's new warning of 'rogue state' future for S.Africa

BUSINESS REPORT

- Deals catch construction firms offside

- Job-rich growth plan under fire (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)