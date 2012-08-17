The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- South African police minister Nathi Mthethwa confirmed on Friday that more than 30 people were killed in a security crackdown on striking miners at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine the previous day.

Lonmin shares fell to a four-year low, losing 6.7 percent in London and 7.3 percent in Johannesburg on Thursday. In all, they have shed more than 13 percent since the unrest started at the weekend

- Finbond holds its annual general meeting.

- Metair releases its interim results.

- Lewis Group holds its annual general meeting.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's benchmark Top-40 index booked the highest close in its 17-year history on Thursday, rising 0.65 percent as resource stocks edged up on continued hope of further global economic stimulus.

The rand recovered from a near two-week low against the dollar on Thursday, tracking a firmer euro, but analysts said the currency may weaken again as investors push out expectations for further global monetary easing.

Government bonds were weaker most of the day, following higher yields in the United States. Analysts said local yields also spiked on the longer end on anticipation that government would inject more longer-maturity paper into the market at its switching auction next Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone, soothing investor nerves and prompting them to shift money to riskier assets.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the region's debt crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it raised its dividend.

GOLD

Gold traded nearly flat on Friday, holding on to gains in the previous session from its biggest daily rise in two weeks on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's support for more action by the European Central Bank to contain the bloc's debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

