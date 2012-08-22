The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

COMPANIES

- Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart posted a 6.1 percent rise in full-year profit, falling well short of expectations as weak selling prices and rising costs weighed.

- Imperial says FY headline DPS up 14 pct

- Grindrod says H1 headline EPS up 25 pct

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks booked a fresh record close on Tuesday as retailer Shoprite rose on solid full-year earnings, while miners pushed higher on hopes the European Central Bank will do more to combat the region's debt woes.

The rand rebounded against the dollar on Tuesday, and was the third-best performer in a basket of emerging market currencies, as fears of more violence at South African mines ebbed and hope of a solution to euro zone debt problems boosted risk appetite.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as slumping Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks the euro zone debt crisis poses to regional economies.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. The S&P 500 index hit 1,426.68, its highest intraday rise since May 2008. Volume has been light, as expected in August, and only three of the past 12 sessions have seen moves of 0.25 percent or more by the S&P.

GOLD

Gold on Wednesday hovered near a 3-1/2 month high hit in the previous session, as investors remained hopeful the European Central Bank would soon take action to contain the region's debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- BEE fails to transform business - Mantashe

- Second airline, 1Time Holdings, files for business rescue

BUSINESS REPORT

- Rate cut more likely as indicator falls (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)