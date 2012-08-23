The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

COMPANIES

- Woolworths Holdings Ltd slightly beat forecasts with a 24.2 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, helped by share buy backs and resilient demand for its upscale grocery products.

- Impala Platinum reported a 38 percent fall in FY headline earnings

- Gold Fields missed forecasts with Q2 EPS of 250 cents.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks edged down on Wednesday as strike-hit platinum miner Lonmin dragged the market lower with news of a possible share issue, overshadowing a rise by Imperial Holdings on positive earnings.

South African government bonds extended their rally on Wednesday after inflation slowed more than expected in July, while the rand was slightly weaker.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's minutes raised market hopes of more monetary stimulus, but a weak reading from a survey of Chinese manufacturing activity trimmed gains.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat on Wednesday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of stimulus.

GOLD

Gold rose above $1,660 an ounce for the first time since early May on Thursday, after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting fuelled hopes for the swift launch of another round of quantitative easing.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Deadlock at Lonmin as Zuma visit falls flat

- Wine (or is it whisky?) bottle bust-up with UK looms

- Ugly mutant virus threatens South African wheat

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin unrest spreads to rivals (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)