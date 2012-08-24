The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended higher on Thursday as platinum
miner Lonmin rose on hopes of stability in the battered
sector and as minutes by the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it
may take new measures to boost the world's biggest economy.
South African government bonds rallied and yields fell on
Thursday on expectations the central banks of China and the U.S.
could loosen policy further to help their flagging economies,
boosting demand for higher yielding emerging market debt.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares retreated from a two-week high on Friday as
investors scaled back their expectations of strong stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve and fretted about economic growth after
manufacturing surveys from the euro zone and China depicted a
bleak outlook.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for quick
stimulus action from the Federal Reserve faded and Chinese and
euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy.
GOLD
Gold hovered near a 4-1/2 month high on Friday, poised for
its biggest weekly rise in more than two months, as investors
pondered the possibility of imminent bond buying by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Fury over Malema's "mining revolution"
- Inter-union rivalry adds explosive new element to miners
challenges in South Africa.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Commission draws a bead on Lonmin
