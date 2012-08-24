The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended higher on Thursday as platinum miner Lonmin rose on hopes of stability in the battered sector and as minutes by the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it may take new measures to boost the world's biggest economy.

South African government bonds rallied and yields fell on Thursday on expectations the central banks of China and the U.S. could loosen policy further to help their flagging economies, boosting demand for higher yielding emerging market debt.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares retreated from a two-week high on Friday as investors scaled back their expectations of strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and fretted about economic growth after manufacturing surveys from the euro zone and China depicted a bleak outlook.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for quick stimulus action from the Federal Reserve faded and Chinese and euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy.

GOLD

Gold hovered near a 4-1/2 month high on Friday, poised for its biggest weekly rise in more than two months, as investors pondered the possibility of imminent bond buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Fury over Malema's "mining revolution"

- Inter-union rivalry adds explosive new element to miners challenges in South Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Commission draws a bead on Lonmin (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)