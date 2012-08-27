The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

World no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin is racing to resume ore extraction at its Marikana site, with no guarantee striking workers will return this week after a mourning period for comrades killed in a wave of labour unrest.

South African resources such as diversified miner Exxaro led the wider market lower on Friday as investors worry about plans by central banks pumping out more cash to boost global economic growth.

South Africa's bonds fell and the rand weakened against the dollar on Friday, tracking a weaker euro and also weighed by lingering political risk concerns in the wake of the recent violence at Lonmin's Marikana mine which left 44 people dead.

Asian shares edged down in choppy trade, while gold and oil rose on Monday, encouraged by a fresh report of a potential framework for the European Central Bank's new bond buying scheme, as well as hopes of a strong easing from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday on news the European Central Bank is considering setting targets in a new bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone borrowing costs and on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Gold rose to the loftiest level since mid-April on Monday, extending strong gains from last week as expectations for further monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept sentiment buoyant.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

- Attempt to include AMCU in Lonmin "peace accord".

- "Setback" for Zuma camp in key ANC poll defeat.

- Minister says peace first, union talks later.

