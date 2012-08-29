The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

- Santam, Interim results

- Growthpoint, Q4 results

- Murray & Roberts, Q4 results

- Harmony Gold, Investor Day

Stocks eased back from record highs on Tuesday as gold miner Harmony Gold slid over 7 percent on mounting concerns labour unrest in the platinum belt will spread to other sectors.

The rand recovered from a two-month low hit on concerns about South Africa's growth outlook, as a stronger euro helped the local currency to a firmer close against the dollar.

The euro, Asian shares and commodities held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to international central bankers gathering in Jackson Hole on Friday and a European Central Bank meeting next week.

U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce activity of Tuesday after mixed economic data gave investors little reason to shift their focus from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.

Gold hear near the highest in more than four months on Wednesday as investors await U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week for any hints of further stimulus measures.

- Banks face lower growth as costs rise

- Lonmin in bid to stave off $700 mln debt recall

- Lonmin crisis, cooling China threaten SA (Compiled by David Dolan)