DIARY
COMPANIES
- Santam, Interim results
- Growthpoint, Q4 results
- Murray & Roberts, Q4 results
- Harmony Gold, Investor Day
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks eased back from record highs on Tuesday as gold miner
Harmony Gold slid over 7 percent on mounting concerns
labour unrest in the platinum belt will spread to other
sectors.
The rand recovered from a two-month low hit on concerns
about South Africa's growth outlook, as a stronger euro helped
the local currency to a firmer close against the dollar.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro, Asian shares and commodities held steady on
Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech to international central bankers gathering in
Jackson Hole on Friday and a European Central Bank meeting next
week.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce
activity of Tuesday after mixed economic data gave investors
little reason to shift their focus from Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.
GOLD
Gold hear near the highest in more than four months on
Wednesday as investors await U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
speech later this week for any hints of further stimulus
measures.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Banks face lower growth as costs rise
- Lonmin in bid to stave off $700 mln debt recall
BUSINESS REPORT
- Lonmin crisis, cooling China threaten SA
