The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
Annual General Meetings at Mediclinic and Mr. Price
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks extended losses on Wednesday as traders worldwide
wait for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on
Friday to assess prospects of further economic stimulus.
The rand steadied near a two-month low against the dollar,
pressured by domestic labour strife that is worrying offshore
investors, while some players were out of the market, waiting
for comments from the Federal Reserve.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit a one-month low on growth concerns while
major currencies were range-bound on Thursday as investors
waited to see whether Bernanke will give any hint about further
U.S. stimulus on Friday.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest
trading of the year as investors waited for Bernanke.
GOLD
Gold was trapped in a tight range on Thursday ahead
Bernanke's speech that could stoke expectations for a third
round of quantitative easing to stimulate the U.S. economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Jitters over unsecured loans knock bank shares
- Ban on modified maize hikes food prices
BUSINESS REPORT
- Platinum industry not doing enough - Minister
- Orkney mine to be sold soon, but Aurora action drags on
(Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)