The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

Annual General Meetings at Mediclinic and Mr. Price

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks extended losses on Wednesday as traders worldwide wait for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday to assess prospects of further economic stimulus.

The rand steadied near a two-month low against the dollar, pressured by domestic labour strife that is worrying offshore investors, while some players were out of the market, waiting for comments from the Federal Reserve.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit a one-month low on growth concerns while major currencies were range-bound on Thursday as investors waited to see whether Bernanke will give any hint about further U.S. stimulus on Friday.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest trading of the year as investors waited for Bernanke.

GOLD

Gold was trapped in a tight range on Thursday ahead Bernanke's speech that could stoke expectations for a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate the U.S. economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Jitters over unsecured loans knock bank shares

- Ban on modified maize hikes food prices

BUSINESS REPORT

- Platinum industry not doing enough - Minister

- Orkney mine to be sold soon, but Aurora action drags on (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)