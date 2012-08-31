The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Bank of Zambia announces benchmark interest rate, 1000
GMT.
- South African Revenue Service releases trade data for
July, 1200 GMT.
COMPANIES
- Naspers AGM
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks continued to choke on Thursday, led by
resource shares and along with global markets on uncertainty
over the prospect for economic stimulus by the U.S. Federal
Reserve and falling commodity prices.
The rand fell through key support against the dollar on
Thursday with investors selling the currency on risks associated
with unrest in the country's mining sector.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell to four-week lows on Friday as investors
cooled expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke will offer any signal of further monetary stimulus at a
speech before central bankers later in the day.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted
trading as investors took a defensive posture before Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on
Friday.
GOLD
Gold was llittle changed on Friday, holding near a 4-1/2
month high hit earlier this week on hopes Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke would hint at more measures to stimulate the economy at
a central bankers meeting later in the day.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Hard to raise project capital due to unrest
- Risk officers not known -survey
BUSINESS REPORT
- Household borrowing is growing too fast -Loos
(Reporting by David Dolan)