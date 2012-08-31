The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Bank of Zambia announces benchmark interest rate, 1000 GMT.

- South African Revenue Service releases trade data for July, 1200 GMT.

COMPANIES

- Naspers AGM

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks continued to choke on Thursday, led by resource shares and along with global markets on uncertainty over the prospect for economic stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve and falling commodity prices.

The rand fell through key support against the dollar on Thursday with investors selling the currency on risks associated with unrest in the country's mining sector.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell to four-week lows on Friday as investors cooled expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer any signal of further monetary stimulus at a speech before central bankers later in the day.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on Friday.

GOLD

Gold was llittle changed on Friday, holding near a 4-1/2 month high hit earlier this week on hopes Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at more measures to stimulate the economy at a central bankers meeting later in the day.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Hard to raise project capital due to unrest

- Risk officers not known -survey

BUSINESS REPORT

- Household borrowing is growing too fast -Loos (Reporting by David Dolan)