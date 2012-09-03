The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Kagiso Securities release August Purchasing Managers' Index data. 0900 GMT

COMPANIES

- Annual General Meetings for Cadiz and Foschini

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks pared session losses after U.S Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for future monetary easing, though he did not deliver an explicit signal of imminent action during a highly anticipated speech.

The rand firmed on Friday against the dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke promised that the U.S. central bank would act as needed to boost the world's biggest economy and bring down unemployment.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched up on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus if needed, but gains were capped by weak economic indicators across the region and caution over U.S. data due later this week.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary.

GOLD

Gold hovered near a five-month peak on Monday, supported by hopes for more stimulus measures after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave a grave assessment of the economy last week.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Numsa plans national strike targeting Treasury over policy

- Marikana 'peace accord' expected Monday

BUSINESS REPORT

- S.Africa credit rating at risk

- Strike at Gold Fields to end (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)