The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers releases August new vehicle sales data. 0900 GMT

- South Africa auctions 2.1 billion rand of its 2023 , 2018 and 2048 government bonds. 0900 GMT

COMPANIES

- Annual earnings for Steinhoff and an annual general meeting at Peregrine

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks ended a muted session a tad higher on Monday, as battered-down miners tracked global equities on hopes of policy action from central banks to counter signs of a faltering global economy.

The rand steadied against the dollar on Monday, holding its own after market bears failed in recent sessions to push it through the psychologically key 8.5 level despite a weak global economic outlook and prospects of lower commodity demand from China.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for more stimulus from central banks to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes alive for some progress in tackling its debt crisis.

GOLD

Bullion edged higher on Tuesday to the highest level in more than five months as lacklustre manufacturing data from around the globe fanned speculation of imminent easing measures from central banks.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Four hurt as guards open fire at Gold One's Modder

- IDC posts highest investment in SA yet in 55% spike

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin in danger of having to cull shafts

- Distell acquires 60% of China liquor distributor (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)