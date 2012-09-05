The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
JOHANNESBURG - First day of South African Ferro-alloys
conference put on my Metal Bulletin.
PRETORIA - Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at launch
of new South Africa banknotes. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
- Afgri FY earnings up 3.5 percent
- Aveng FY profit down 58 percent
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks edged down on Tuesday, with the benchmark Top-40
index giving up 1 percent as platinum miners were hit again by
worries about the impact of labour unrest on the sector.
The rand retreated from 1-1/2 week highs against the dollar
on Tuesday as euro zone worries hit riskier emerging market
assets but government bonds edged up ahead of their inclusion in
Citigroup's World Government Bond Index next month.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit five-week lows and the euro fell on
Wednesday, as investors grew edgy ahead of a pivotal European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payroll data on
Friday.
WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors
continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to
shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off
its lows on a rally in Apple Inc.
GOLD
Gold inched lower on Wednesday, pulling back from a near
six-month high in the previous session after weak U.S. data
reinforced speculation of imminent stimulus action, as investors
await a key meeting of the European Central Bank this week.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Musa Capital raising $300 mln war chest for Africa
- Sanlam with strategic tie-up with Bharti
BUSINESS REPORT
- El nino gives SA farmers shot at US markets
- Mango eyes regional routes as SA market nears ceiling
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)