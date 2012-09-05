The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

JOHANNESBURG - First day of South African Ferro-alloys conference put on my Metal Bulletin.

PRETORIA - Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at launch of new South Africa banknotes. 0900 GMT

COMPANIES

- Afgri FY earnings up 3.5 percent

- Aveng FY profit down 58 percent

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks edged down on Tuesday, with the benchmark Top-40 index giving up 1 percent as platinum miners were hit again by worries about the impact of labour unrest on the sector.

The rand retreated from 1-1/2 week highs against the dollar on Tuesday as euro zone worries hit riskier emerging market assets but government bonds edged up ahead of their inclusion in Citigroup's World Government Bond Index next month.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit five-week lows and the euro fell on Wednesday, as investors grew edgy ahead of a pivotal European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payroll data on Friday.

WALLSTREET

The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off its lows on a rally in Apple Inc.

GOLD

Gold inched lower on Wednesday, pulling back from a near six-month high in the previous session after weak U.S. data reinforced speculation of imminent stimulus action, as investors await a key meeting of the European Central Bank this week.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Musa Capital raising $300 mln war chest for Africa

- Sanlam with strategic tie-up with Bharti

BUSINESS REPORT

- El nino gives SA farmers shot at US markets

- Mango eyes regional routes as SA market nears ceiling (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)