The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks at conference at the University of Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - August Reuters Econometer survey. 0930 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases August business confidence index. 0930 GMT.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with platinum miner Lonmin hitting a nine-year low after labour unrest in the sector showed no sign of letting up and mining companies struggling to find support as China's appetite for metals wanes.

The rand firmed against the dollar in a volatile session recovering from weaker levels near a key support region as the euro rallied in late afternoon trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday and the euro edged back towards the previous session's high on reports that the European Central Bank will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign bonds to cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone states.

WALLSTREET

U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

GOLD

Gold tracked the euro higher on Thursday, staying within sight of its highest in nearly six months ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day that could bring the announcement of new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Mine violence not scaring off investors, says Davies

- Kumba returns to West Africa

BUSINESS REPORT

- Marikana managers get death threats

- Eskom grid ready for private generators (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)