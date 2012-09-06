The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks at
conference at the University of Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - August Reuters Econometer survey. 0930 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
releases August business confidence index. 0930 GMT.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with platinum miner Lonmin
hitting a nine-year low after labour unrest in the sector showed
no sign of letting up and mining companies struggling to find
support as China's appetite for metals wanes.
The rand firmed against the dollar in a volatile session
recovering from weaker levels near a key support region as the
euro rallied in late afternoon trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday and the euro edged back
towards the previous session's high on reports that the European
Central Bank will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign
bonds to cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone
states.
WALLSTREET
U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin
trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets
ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which
could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt
crisis.
GOLD
Gold tracked the euro higher on Thursday, staying within
sight of its highest in nearly six months ahead of a meeting of
the European Central Bank later in the day that could bring the
announcement of new policies to help contain the euro zone's
debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Mine violence not scaring off investors, says Davies
- Kumba returns to West Africa
BUSINESS REPORT
- Marikana managers get death threats
- Eskom grid ready for private generators
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)