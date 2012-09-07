The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for August. 0600 GMT.

JOHANNESBURG - Second day of South African Ferro-alloys conference put on by Metal Bulletin.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks rose 2 percent on Thursday, led by battered down miners after the European Central bank unveiled a new plan of a bond-buying program to ease the region's debt crisis, boosting sentiment.

The rand hit two-week highs against the euro and dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank failed to deliver enough details on its bond-buying plans to quell debt crisis concerns, pushing investors who had shorted the rand back to the unit.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares looked set for their biggest daily gain in nearly five weeks on Friday after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong jobs report later in the day.

WALLSTREET

U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis.

GOLD

Gold eased on Friday from a near six-month top hit in the previous session, as upbeat data from a struggling U.S. labour market dimmed hopes of more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Row brewing over Telkom's broadband trial

- Westcoal rallies 6 pct on Eskom deal

BUSINESS REPORT

- Offshore inflows build up ahead of Citi index inclusion

- Videocon to cash in African gas stake (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)