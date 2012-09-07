The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign
exchange reserves data for August. 0600 GMT.
JOHANNESBURG - Second day of South African Ferro-alloys
conference put on by Metal Bulletin.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks rose 2 percent on Thursday, led by battered down
miners after the European Central bank unveiled a new plan of a
bond-buying program to ease the region's debt crisis, boosting
sentiment.
The rand hit two-week highs against the euro and dollar on
Thursday after the European Central Bank failed to deliver
enough details on its bond-buying plans to quell debt crisis
concerns, pushing investors who had shorted the rand back to the
unit.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares looked set for their biggest daily gain in
nearly five weeks on Friday after the European Central Bank
outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's
debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong
jobs report later in the day.
WALLSTREET
U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with the
S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of
Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying
program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis.
GOLD
Gold eased on Friday from a near six-month top hit in the
previous session, as upbeat data from a struggling U.S. labour
market dimmed hopes of more stimulus measures from the Federal
Reserve.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Row brewing over Telkom's broadband trial
- Westcoal rallies 6 pct on Eskom deal
BUSINESS REPORT
- Offshore inflows build up ahead of Citi index inclusion
- Videocon to cash in African gas stake
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)