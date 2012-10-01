The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

JOHANNESBURG - Kagiso Securities release September's Purchasing Managers' Index data. 0900 GMT

COMPANIES

Spur Corp Ex-dividend

MMI Holdings Ex-dividend

Kagiso Media Ex-dividend

Kap International Ex-dividend

Cipla Medpro Ex-dividend

Clover Ex-dividend

Mpact Ltd Ex-dividend

Super Group Shareholder meeting

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares prices ended on a positive note on Friday after chalking up a 6.3 percent rise in the three months to end-September, their fourth straight quarterly gain.

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by a wider-than-expected trade deficit figure and a subdued sentiment towards riskier assets, although it found some support from late-session bond buying.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro, oil and Asian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by uncertainty about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a slowdown in global growth, with data from Japan to China underscoring sluggish business activity.

WALL STREET

Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy drove stocks lower on Friday.

GOLD

Gold drifted lower on Monday after posting its biggest quarterly rise in more than two years, tracking a weaker euro as Spain's struggle to control its finances worried investors.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Look after SA's image, Gordhan warns ANC

- Widespread probes show Zuma 'nor soft on graft'

BUSINESS REPORT

- Minister mum on bailout for SAA (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)