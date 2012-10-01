The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
JOHANNESBURG - Kagiso Securities release September's
Purchasing Managers' Index data. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
Spur Corp Ex-dividend
MMI Holdings Ex-dividend
Kagiso Media Ex-dividend
Kap International Ex-dividend
Cipla Medpro Ex-dividend
Clover Ex-dividend
Mpact Ltd Ex-dividend
Super Group Shareholder meeting
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African shares prices ended on a positive note on
Friday after chalking up a 6.3 percent rise in the three months
to end-September, their fourth straight quarterly gain.
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday,
weighed down by a wider-than-expected trade deficit figure and a
subdued sentiment towards riskier assets, although it found some
support from late-session bond buying.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro, oil and Asian shares fell on Monday, weighed down
by uncertainty about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping
demand due to a slowdown in global growth, with data from Japan
to China underscoring sluggish business activity.
WALL STREET
Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after a
wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in
equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy drove
stocks lower on Friday.
GOLD
Gold drifted lower on Monday after posting its biggest
quarterly rise in more than two years, tracking a weaker euro as
Spain's struggle to control its finances worried
investors.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Look after SA's image, Gordhan warns ANC
- Widespread probes show Zuma 'nor soft on graft'
BUSINESS REPORT
- Minister mum on bailout for SAA
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)