The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele
speaks at GIBS conference. 0600 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of Automobile
Manufacturers releases September new vehicle sales data. 0900
GMT
PRETORIA - Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand in total of
its 2023, 2041 and 2048 government bonds. 0900 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at
Nordic-South African Business Association event. 0945 GMT.
COMPANIES
Mvelaphanda AGM
Mvelaserve Shareholder meeting
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended sharply higher on the first day
of the fourth quarter on Monday, rising nearly 2 percent as
mining companies made a strong recovery from oversold levels
following a spate of wildcat strikes.
South Africa's government bonds sold off sharply on Monday
and yields jumped as demand from foreign accounts after a much
anticipated-debut on Citigroup's World Government Bond Index did
not live up to market expectations.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up
on Tuesday after a surprising expansion in U.S. factory
activity, and although weak global growth remains a key concern,
some market players said risk assets should continue to find
support.
WALL STREET
Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on
Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing
in September.
GOLD
Gold inched up on Tuesday, crawling back towards an
11-month high hit in the previous session, supported by a
slightly weaker dollar and investor hopes for further central
bank action to battle the grim outlook for global economic
growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Xstrata may axe payouts for Glencore merger deal
- Window closing on mining investment
BUSINESS REPORT
- Big food firms get ready to lift prices
- Companies to cut jobs and close mines
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)