The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele speaks at GIBS conference. 0600 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers releases September new vehicle sales data. 0900 GMT

PRETORIA - Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand in total of its 2023, 2041 and 2048 government bonds. 0900 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at Nordic-South African Business Association event. 0945 GMT.

COMPANIES

Mvelaphanda AGM

Mvelaserve Shareholder meeting

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended sharply higher on the first day of the fourth quarter on Monday, rising nearly 2 percent as mining companies made a strong recovery from oversold levels following a spate of wildcat strikes.

South Africa's government bonds sold off sharply on Monday and yields jumped as demand from foreign accounts after a much anticipated-debut on Citigroup's World Government Bond Index did not live up to market expectations.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up on Tuesday after a surprising expansion in U.S. factory activity, and although weak global growth remains a key concern, some market players said risk assets should continue to find support.

WALL STREET

Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September.

GOLD

Gold inched up on Tuesday, crawling back towards an 11-month high hit in the previous session, supported by a slightly weaker dollar and investor hopes for further central bank action to battle the grim outlook for global economic growth.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Xstrata may axe payouts for Glencore merger deal

- Window closing on mining investment

BUSINESS REPORT

- Big food firms get ready to lift prices

- Companies to cut jobs and close mines

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)