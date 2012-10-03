The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

JOHANNESBURG - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases September business confidence index. 0930 GMT.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended flat on Tuesday, as sharp losses in strike-hit mining companies such as Anglo American Platinum offset big gains by Mr Price and other retailers.

South African government bonds rose on Tuesday in a somewhat delayed reaction to the country's inclusion in Citi's World Government Bond Index, which analysts had predicted would lead to enthusiastic foreign buying.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar firmed and most riskier assets fell on Wednesday as data from China and Australia added to gloom about the global economic outlook, which already was deepened by uncertainty about the timing of Spain's request for a bailout.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years.

GOLD

Gold dipped slightly on Wednesday but held near an 11-month high hit as uncertainty over Spain's bailout plan kept investors on their toes while they wait for a key U.S. job market report expected to show the effectiveness of the latest stimulus.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Ailing SAA lands R5bn lifeline from government

- Higher local taxes feared after Moody's downgrade

BUSINESS REPORT

- R5bn state guarantee keeps SAA in the air

- Violence flares as wildcat strikes spread to other industries