UPDATE 3-Asset managers push back against UK rule change proposals
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
JOHANNESBURG - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases September business confidence index. 0930 GMT.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended flat on Tuesday, as sharp losses in strike-hit mining companies such as Anglo American Platinum offset big gains by Mr Price and other retailers.
South African government bonds rose on Tuesday in a somewhat delayed reaction to the country's inclusion in Citi's World Government Bond Index, which analysts had predicted would lead to enthusiastic foreign buying.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar firmed and most riskier assets fell on Wednesday as data from China and Australia added to gloom about the global economic outlook, which already was deepened by uncertainty about the timing of Spain's request for a bailout.
WALL STREET
Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years.
GOLD
Gold dipped slightly on Wednesday but held near an 11-month high hit as uncertainty over Spain's bailout plan kept investors on their toes while they wait for a key U.S. job market report expected to show the effectiveness of the latest stimulus.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Ailing SAA lands R5bn lifeline from government
- Higher local taxes feared after Moody's downgrade
BUSINESS REPORT
- R5bn state guarantee keeps SAA in the air
- Violence flares as wildcat strikes spread to other industries
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
* Shares in Shoprite, Steinhoff rebound (Adds comment from Christo Wiese)
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)