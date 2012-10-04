The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

JOHANNESBURG - September Reuters Econometer survey. 0930GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, falling for a second day, with Kumba Iron Ore tumbling nearly 5 percent as wildcat strikes plaguing the mining industry spread to one of its mines.

South Africa's rand weakened to a one-month low on Wednesday as commodity currencies came under pressure and the positive effects of inclusion in an influential bond index began to wear off.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar edged higher in choppy trade on Thursday, with investors worrying about slow global growth and awaiting fresh U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on stronger-than-expected U.S. labor and service-sector data, but the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard.

GOLD

Gold was steady on Thursday, holding onto minor gains from the previous two sessions as investors awaited cues from central banks on their plans to shore up the frail global economy, while a key U.S. employment report on Friday was also in focus.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Investors shed shares on SA mine pay turmoil

- Chamber of Mines reopens wage talks

BUSINESS REPORT

- Employers flock to courts to halt strikes

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)