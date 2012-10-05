The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for September. 0600 GMT

COMPANIES

Raubex AGM

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday with mining shares among the gainers as higher commodity prices and a weaker rand helped offset labour unrest in the nation's mines.

South Africa's rand extended losses against the dollar on Thursday, hitting an 11-week low as waves of strikes across the mining industry continued to dent sentiment toward local assets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose and the euro clung on to most of its overnight gains on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report, with positive sentiment sustained after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor market.

GOLD

Gold hit an 11-month high on Friday in its fifth day of gains as stimulus measures from major central banks continued to increase its appeal as an inflation hedge, while investors awaited more trading direction from key U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Mine chaos mounts as strike wave hits Kumba

- Graft 'could earn you ANC promotion'

BUSINESS REPORT

- Moody's reduces SA bank ratings

- Gold sector works to end wildcat strikes

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)