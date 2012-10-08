The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- PSG will release interim results.

- The following company are trading ex-dividend or without a right to their latest dividend payout: DRDGold, Sasol , Aveng, African Oxygen, Cashbuild , Discovery, RMB Holdings, FirstRand , RMI Holdings and AVI Ltd,.

SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKES

South Africa's Amplats fired 12,000 wildcat strikers on Friday, a high-stakes attempt by the world's biggest platinum producer to push back at a wave of illegal stoppages sweeping through the country's mining sector and beyond.

Later on, a trade union leader was shot dead near a mine run by platinum producer Lonmin in a potentially explosive escalation of the two-month-old violent labour unrest that took the death toll to 49.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks set a record high on Friday with mining shares among the top performers as investors chased bargains in the sector battered in recent days by a wave of wildcat strikes.

South Africa's rand extended its losses against the dollar to nearly 4 percent on Friday, plumbing a 3-1/2 year low as investors dumped local assets on worries about the impact of a wave of illegal strikes sweeping Africa's biggest economy.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and other riskier assets such as commodities fell on Monday as investors remained cautious about the outlook for the global economy and corporate earnings despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers last week.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week.

GOLD

Gold lost half a percent on Monday, on course for its sharpest one-day loss in three weeks as a surprisingly upbeat U.S. job market report dented the precious metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Fresh hope for platinum sector in talks on new deal

- Strikes expected to take their toll on growth

BUSINESS REPORT

- Recession considered unlikely

