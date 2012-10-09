The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South Africa's Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand ($236.41 million) of its 2023, 2021 and 2031 bonds. 0900 GMT

COMPANIES

- Allied Electronics posted a 4 percent drop in first-half diluted headline earnings per share to 78 cents.

- Industrial group Famous Brands has formed a joint-venture with Coega Dairy that will manufacture a variety of cheese products, the company said on Tuesday.

SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES

South Africa's local government workers' union said on Monday it would launch a strike over pay in the next few days, the first sign of a wave of labour unrest in Africa's biggest economy spreading from the mines into the public sector.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares edged lower on Monday after the rand weakened more than 2 percent, hitting retailers reliant on dollar-denominated imports such as Mr Price, but rewarding exporters producing in the local currency.

South Africa's rand fell to a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday and came close of breaching the key 9.0 rand level as mining and other strikes continued to shake investor confidence.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Tuesday but were capped by concerns over global growth prospects, especially in the world's second-biggest economy China, and expected weak U.S. corporate earnings.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings season expected to be weak.

GOLD

Gold inched up on Tuesday after two days of decline, but persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global growth could weigh on bullion, as these concerns keep the dollar strong.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- NUM fights for its status at Implats

- Truckers' strike 'could cripple Zimbabwe'

BUSINESS REPORT

- Industrial strife sends rand plunging

- Municipal workers are next ($1 = 8.8828 South African rand)