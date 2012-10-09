The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South Africa's Treasury auctions 2.1 billion rand ($236.41
million) of its 2023, 2021 and 2031
bonds. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
- Allied Electronics posted a 4 percent drop in
first-half diluted headline earnings per share to 78
cents.
- Industrial group Famous Brands has formed a
joint-venture with Coega Dairy that will manufacture a variety
of cheese products, the company said on Tuesday.
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
South Africa's local government workers' union said on
Monday it would launch a strike over pay in the next few days,
the first sign of a wave of labour unrest in Africa's biggest
economy spreading from the mines into the public
sector.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African shares edged lower on Monday after the rand
weakened more than 2 percent, hitting retailers reliant
on dollar-denominated imports such as Mr Price, but
rewarding exporters producing in the local currency.
South Africa's rand fell to a 3-1/2 year low against the
dollar on Monday and came close of breaching the key 9.0 rand
level as mining and other strikes continued to shake investor
confidence.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday but were capped by concerns
over global growth prospects, especially in the world's
second-biggest economy China, and expected weak U.S. corporate
earnings.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, pulling back
from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings season expected
to be weak.
GOLD
Gold inched up on Tuesday after two days of decline, but
persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global
growth could weigh on bullion, as these concerns keep the dollar
strong.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- NUM fights for its status at Implats
- Truckers' strike 'could cripple Zimbabwe'
BUSINESS REPORT
- Industrial strife sends rand plunging
- Municipal workers are next
($1 = 8.8828 South African rand)
(Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)