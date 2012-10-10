The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Power utility Eskom auctions up to 350 million rand in
total of its 2028 and 2033 bonds. 0900 GMT
- Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at Rhodes
University Business School. 0800 GMT
SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
Some of South Africa's striking truckers have agreed to
return to work on Wednesday, easing pressure on Africa's biggest
economy where two weeks of labour unrest in the transport sector
have hit supplies of fuel, cash and consumer
goods.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks extended losses on Tuesday as a
slightly firmer local currency helped reverse the gains
made by so-called rand hedges like British American Tobacco
.
The rand firmed more than 1.4 percent against the dollar on
Tuesday, on track for its first daily gain in five trading
sessions, as investors responded to news that some of the
thousands of striking truckers are returning to work.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday, with Japan's stocks sliding
more than 1.5 percent to a two-month low, and the safe-haven
dollar firmed on concerns that the corporate results season will
reveal weaker earnings in the face of flagging global economic
growth.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology
after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as
worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings.
GOLD
Gold hovered above $1,760 an ounce on Wednesday after three
consecutive sessions of losses, as a murky outlook for global
growth buoyed the dollar, putting pressure on bullion.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Gold One axes strikers as standstill rocks sector
- Brasher looks forward to his new challenge
BUSINESS REPORT
- Outflow on bonds a threat to deficit
- SA mines must mechanise to survive - Ramphele
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)