The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Power utility Eskom auctions up to 350 million rand in total of its 2028 and 2033 bonds. 0900 GMT

- Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at Rhodes University Business School. 0800 GMT 

SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES

Some of South Africa's striking truckers have agreed to return to work on Wednesday, easing pressure on Africa's biggest economy where two weeks of labour unrest in the transport sector have hit supplies of fuel, cash and consumer goods.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks extended losses on Tuesday as a slightly firmer local currency helped reverse the gains made by so-called rand hedges like British American Tobacco .

The rand firmed more than 1.4 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, on track for its first daily gain in five trading sessions, as investors responded to news that some of the thousands of striking truckers are returning to work.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday, with Japan's stocks sliding more than 1.5 percent to a two-month low, and the safe-haven dollar firmed on concerns that the corporate results season will reveal weaker earnings in the face of flagging global economic growth.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings.

GOLD

Gold hovered above $1,760 an ounce on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of losses, as a murky outlook for global growth buoyed the dollar, putting pressure on bullion.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Gold One axes strikers as standstill rocks sector

- Brasher looks forward to his new challenge

BUSINESS REPORT

- Outflow on bonds a threat to deficit

- SA mines must mechanise to survive - Ramphele (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)