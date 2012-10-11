The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases manufacturing production data for August. 1100 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares turned positive for the first time this week but Gold Fields and other bullion mining firms took a beating from a recovery in the local currency.

South Africa's rand nudged higher versus the dollar on Wednesday on news some striking truckers were returning to work, but struggled to hold earlier session highs as investors worried that the labour unrest besetting the country is far from over.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand, particularly from China, and kept oil and other commodity prices under pressure.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way.

GOLD

Gold nudged up on Thursday after dropping more than 1 percent over the last four sessions, although a gloom over the euro zone debt crisis that is supporting the dollar is expected to take some shine off bullion.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Gordhan, Marcus warn of strikes' effect on growth

- Madonsela red flags 'systemic' tender fraud

BUSINESS REPORT

- Euro crisis 'squeezes SA power projects'

- 200,000 mine jobs will be lost - Adcorp (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)