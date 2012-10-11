UPDATE 1-Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN, Feb 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases manufacturing production data for August. 1100 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African shares turned positive for the first time this week but Gold Fields and other bullion mining firms took a beating from a recovery in the local currency.
South Africa's rand nudged higher versus the dollar on Wednesday on news some striking truckers were returning to work, but struggled to hold earlier session highs as investors worried that the labour unrest besetting the country is far from over.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand, particularly from China, and kept oil and other commodity prices under pressure.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way.
GOLD
Gold nudged up on Thursday after dropping more than 1 percent over the last four sessions, although a gloom over the euro zone debt crisis that is supporting the dollar is expected to take some shine off bullion.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Gordhan, Marcus warn of strikes' effect on growth
- Madonsela red flags 'systemic' tender fraud
BUSINESS REPORT
- Euro crisis 'squeezes SA power projects'
- 200,000 mine jobs will be lost - Adcorp (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)
ROME Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) on Sunday, opening the way for a leadership fight in which he will take on rivals threatening to split the centre-left.
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)