MTN - The chief financial officer of South Africa's
MTN Group has resigned with immediate effect, the
mobile operator said on Monday, due to an investigation into
allegations against him.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended higher on Monday lifted by
bullion producers such as AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J and Harmony
Gold HARJ.J, which surged on gains by the precious metal.
South Africa's rand gained over one percent against the
dollar in afternoon trade on Monday, buoyed by upbeat global
sentiment on risk.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose to six-week highs on Tuesday, led by a
rally in Chinese shares, while gold took a breather after its
biggest one-day gain in more than a year.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high
on Monday and major indexes rose, though disappointing
McDonald's earnings kept the Dow from making significant gains.
GOLD
Gold rose for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, hovering
near a one-month high hit in the previous session, boosted by a
weaker dollar and strong buying from China.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- ANC plans state move to lift growth rate
- Anglo American Platinum leaks cash amid rising
costs
BUSINESS REPORT
- Italian builder Impregilo sued for 77 million
rand ($7.85 million) by lobbyist
($1 = 9.8135 South African rand)
