The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

PLATINUM STRIKE

Major platinum producers in South Africa said on Thursday they would take their latest wage offer directly to employees, after they failed to reach a deal to end a 13-week strike with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

COMPANIES

PPC Ltd

The cement company said H1 headline EPS are likely to be as much as 40 percent higher.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked their highest close on record on Thursday as shares of Anglo American AGLJ.J and its unit Kumba Iron Ore rose on solid first-quarter production.

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday after U.S. data boosted the growth outlook of the world's largest economy, setting the rand up for a fourth straight session of daily losses.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks struggled on Friday as fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares.

WALL STREET

The Nasdaq rose modestly in a choppy session on Thursday, lifted by a rally in Apple shares a day after the iPad maker's strong results, though tensions in Ukraine held the broader market in check.

GOLD

Gold slipped on Friday and held near its weakest level in more than two months on muted demand from jewellers as they waiting for a further drop in prices, although tensions in the Crimean peninsula could underpin the metal's safe-haven appeal.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Eskom cash injection 'will lift SA's credit rating'

- Locomotive makers keep eye on GE talks with Alstom

BUSINESS REPORT

- Amplats mines will mechanise

- Burger King sinks R50m into beef plant (Reporting by David Dolan)