PLATINUM STRIKE
Major platinum producers in South Africa said on Thursday
they would take their latest wage offer directly to employees,
after they failed to reach a deal to end a 13-week strike with
the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
COMPANIES
PPC Ltd
The cement company said H1 headline EPS are likely to be as
much as 40 percent higher.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks booked their highest close on record on
Thursday as shares of Anglo American AGLJ.J and its unit Kumba
Iron Ore rose on solid first-quarter production.
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday
after U.S. data boosted the growth outlook of the world's
largest economy, setting the rand up for a fourth straight
session of daily losses.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks struggled on Friday as fears of an escalating
Ukraine crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust
U.S. tech shares.
WALL STREET
The Nasdaq rose modestly in a choppy session on Thursday,
lifted by a rally in Apple shares a day after the iPad maker's
strong results, though tensions in Ukraine held the broader
market in check.
GOLD
Gold slipped on Friday and held near its weakest level in
more than two months on muted demand from jewellers as they
waiting for a further drop in prices, although tensions in the
Crimean peninsula could underpin the metal's safe-haven appeal.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Eskom cash injection 'will lift SA's credit rating'
- Locomotive makers keep eye on GE talks with Alstom
BUSINESS REPORT
- Amplats mines will mechanise
- Burger King sinks R50m into beef plant
(Reporting by David Dolan)