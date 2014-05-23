The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

CORPORATE EVENTS

- Liberty Holdings holds AGM.

- The crippling four-month miners strike in South Africa could last much longer, the chief executive of Impala Platinum said, adding that feedback from initial court-mediated talks with the world's biggest producers and main mining union was lukewarm.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The main indices marched to lifetime highs on Thursday, with the broad All-Share index hitting 50,000 for the first time in its history, as local shares of SABMiller rising after its full-year earnings results.

The rand rose to its strongest in a week against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank kept interest rates on hold but gave the market enough hawkish comments to suggest a hike is coming soon.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged up to one-year highs on Friday as investors lapped up signs of improving momentum in the world's biggest economies, with Tokyo's Nikkei poised to score its first weekly gain in over a month thanks to a weaker yen.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended higher for the second straight session on Thursday, led by small-cap stocks, while the Nasdaq climbed on a rally in biotech shares.

GOLD

Palladium was steady near a 2-1/2-year high on Friday and was headed for its best week in two months on supply fears due to a prolonged strike in major producer South Africa.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Bank "ready to act" if inflation worsens

- Telkom in new bid for Business Connexion

BUSINESS REPORT

- Telkom pays 2.7 billion rand ($261.00 million) for ICT diversity

($1 = 10.3450 South African Rand) (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)