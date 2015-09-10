JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's rand
retreated against the dollar on Thursday, mainly tracking
weaker Asian markets as investors remained concerned about the
global impact of sluggish growth in China.
On the local bourse, the blue-chip Top-40 futures index
was down 0.64 percent, a move likely to translate in
the actual share index opening 283 points lower at 0700 GMT.
Stuttering output in the world's second largest economy has
pushed commodity prices lower, hitting emerging markets like
South Africa that export to the world's second-largest economy.
Traders and analysts said mining and manufacturing
production data due out at 0930 GMT and 1100 GMT would provide
key pointers on whether South Africa's own economy could be
headed for a recession after contracting in the second quarter.
At 0649 GMT the rand traded 0.44 percent softer at 13.8600
per dollar compared with Wednesday's close in New York.
The rand has lost nearly 20 percent of its value against the
dollar since the start of the year, victim to concerns about
lacklustre domestic growth and a general sell-off in emerging
markets as U.S. interest rates are set to rise this year.
"Heightened global risk aversion, a reduction in the rand's
carry appeal, price action, seasonality trends and waning
portfolios suggest that the rand remains vulnerable even in the
short term," Barclays Africa strategist Mike Keenan said.
Government bonds were similarly weaker, with the yield for
the 2026 benchmark climbing 5.5 basis points higher to
8.53 percent.
