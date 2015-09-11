* Main indices fall the most in a week
* Gold stocks under pressure from prices
* Rand sees biggest weekly gain since late March
* Bond yields dip as buyers return
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 South Africa's stocks fell
the most in a week as AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold came
under pressure from a lower bullion price on Friday, while the
rand was flat on the day but on track for its biggest weekly
gain since March.
AngloGold, Africa's biggest bullion producer, led
the losers, falling 9.4 pct to 96.75 rand, while Harmony
saw its share price fall 7.5 percent to 9 rand.
Harmony, which is trading near 22-year lows, said on Friday
its secondary listing in New York was in jeopardy because its
average closing price over a period of 30 days had fallen below
the mininum threshold of $1.
"The rand is strengthening and the gold price is lower
today, those two in sync put quite a bit of pressure on gold
companies," said Piru Harington, a trader at Global Trader.
Investment firm Brait SE fell the most in almost a
year after announcing plans to raise $541 million for
acquisitions. Brait, which owns everything from a gym chain to a
clothing retailer, said it would raise the money through a
convertible bond. Its shares fell 7.85 percent to 130 rand.
The benchmark Top-40 index fell 1.31 percent to
43,450 points while the broader All-share index slipped
1.2 percent to 48,930 points.
On the foreign exchange market, the rand traded at
13.6300 by 1528 GMT, barely changed from Thursday's New York
close at 13.623 but was stronger this week.
The rand has pulled back about 2.9 percent after testing a
record low of 14.0175 on Monday, as investors fretted about the
global impact of slowing Chinese growth.
"A correction was on the cards after the kind of levels we
saw earlier this week, but the rand remains hostage to the Fed
next week," a trader with a commercial bank said, referring to
the U.S. central bank's policy meeting on Wednesday and
Thursday.
Investors have dumped emerging markets in anticipation that
U.S. interest rates could start rising in September, but those
expectations have now largely been pushed back to December.
In fixed income, yields headed lower as buyers returned to
be market after a sell-off over the past six weeks. The yield on
paper due in 2026 fell 1 basis point to 8.475 percent.
"Over the last six weeks, your 186 benchmark has sold off 50
basis points," Investec trader Steve Arnold said. "There's a bit
of profit taking on short positions around current levels, and
there's reinvestment of coupons - September is a big coupon
month."
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Zandi Shabalala; Editing
by James Macharia)