JOHANNESBURG Jan 22 South Africa's rand was
range-bound against the dollar on Wednesday, with a looming
strike by platinum miners apparently priced in.
The rand was at 10.8525 to the dollar at 1513 GMT,
nearly 0.3 percent lower than Tuesday's New York close.
The currency, which reached a five-year low last week, has
traded at a range from 10.77 to 10.90 since the start of the
week. A consumer inflation report released on Wednesday provided
no big surprises that could push it out of that range.
South Africa's headline consumer inflation rate edged up to
5.4 percent year-on-year in December, slightly below market
expectations, from 5.3 percent in November, Statistics South
Africa said.
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) plan to strike on Thursday at Anglo American
Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin.
The stoppage could affect more than half of global platinum
production.
The government, led by Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe,
has offered to mediate to try to end the dispute, which
threatens South Africa's already struggling economy
. But the start of the strikes will not
necessarily weaken the rand further, because sentiment is
already negative, analysts said.
"I'm not sure it's going to have much impact, if any. It
will have been baked into it," said ETM's Gareth Brickman.
"Perhaps if there's more violence in the labour unrest, that
could rattle investors a bit, if it appears those issues are
going to be protracted."
Government bonds were mixed. The yield on the 2026
government bond inched up 1 basis point to 8.395
percent. Yield on 2015 paper declined 3.5 basis points
to 6.265 percent.