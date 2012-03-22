* Bonds gain as CPI dents case for rate hike
* Rand tracks other commodity currencies weaker
JOHANNESBURG, March 22 South Africa's government
bonds rallied on Thursday after domestic inflation surprised the
market to the downside, backing the case that the Reserve Bank
might not have to increase interest rates after all this year.
The rand extended losses against the dollar, however, and
was also weaker versus the euro, partly on dented prospects for
higher rates and also in tandem with weaker commodity currencies
elsewhere as worries about the global economy resurfaced.
The yield on the benchmark three-year bond closed
five basis points lower on the day at 6.89 percent.
It was at 6.97 percent just before Statistics South Africa
reported that CPI braked unexpectedly to 6.1 percent
year-on-year in February from 6.3 percent in January.
The yield on the longer-dated 2026 issue fell
three basis points to 8.515 percent.
"The CPI data was a reprieve for the market. I don't see the
market rallying too much further but it's comforting knowing
that inflation isn't rocketing like some people anticipated.
It's given the market a bit of a pause and some breathing
space," said Steve Arnold, a bond trader at Investec.
Government bond prices have sold off sharply over the past
week, pushing yields to their highest levels since mid-December,
as the market saw it as highly likely the Reserve Bank would
resume monetary tightening by year end to curb inflation.
"I still think the market's long but I think that today's
data would give a lot more credence to the camp that believes
that rates will stay unchanged for longer," Arnold said.
The yield curve on the 2015 and 2026 paper steepened
slightly as the short-end of the market enjoyed a boost from the
CPI data.
Prospects of interest rates staying at 30-year lows for
longer weighed on the rand, which was also hit by waning risk
appetite on renewed recession worries in Europe, where South
Africa does a large chunk of its international trade.
The rand hit a session trough of 7.75/dollar, the weakest it
has been in a month, and was 0.95 percent weaker at 7.7220 by
1546 GMT.
