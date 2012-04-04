* Rand, bonds hit by risk aversion on global growth worries
* Weak China prospects weigh on commodity currencies
* Bonds sold-off as market sees increased supply
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's rand
weakened as much as 1.2 percent to a seven-week low against the
dollar on Wednesday and government bonds also fell, hit by
waning risk appetite for emerging market assets as recent data
points to stuttering global growth.
The rand touched a session low of 7.84/dollar, its
weakest level since Feb. 16 according to Reuters data, and was
at 7.8225 by 1655 GMT, down 1.0 percent from Tuesday's close.
Government bonds followed suit, with the yield on the
three-year benchmark bond jumping 8.5 percent to close
at 6.81 percent. The yield on the 14-year bond added
eight basis points to 8.51 percent.
"There are slight concerns now filtering in that we aren't
seeing momentum in global growth, and that's really what's
caused this risk-off environment," Standard Bank trader
Warrick Butler said.
The latest minutes from the Federal Reserve suggesting there
might not be any further monetary stimulus in the United States
added to the pressure, while signs of stilted growth in China
was also weighing on commodity currencies in particular.
"Countries like South Africa and Australia are going to feel
the brunt of it (weak China growth) and that's why the Aussie is
underperforming and the rand is under-performing as well,"
Butler said.
The rand was the fifth-weakest performer against the dollar
on Wednesday in a basket of 20 emerging market currencies
tracked by Reuters.
Technicals show that the local unit could now target
7.86/dollar, a 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its low of
8.61 in late November, to its high of 7.4 in February.
Local government bonds have also come under selling pressure
amid over-supply concerns, with the Treasury due to offer
investors longer-term bonds to replace soon-to-mature paper in
switch auctions starting next month.
In its February budget, the Treasury also said it would
issue two new fixed income and three inflation-linked bonds in
the 2012/13 financial year that began on April 1, to smooth the
maturity structure of its debt.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by Ron Askew)