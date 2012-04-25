* Rand holds firm as risk appetite holds

* Bonds weaken, yields rise in dull session

JOHANNESBURG, April 25 The rand firmed as much as 0.5 percent to a fresh three-week high against the dollar on Wednesday and was on track for its second straight daily gain as positive sentiment on world markets kept high-yield assets in favour.

By 1608 GMT the rand was up 0.26 percent on the day at 7.7680/dollar after earlier hitting 7.7510, the strongest it has been against the greenback since April 4.

"The rand has mainly been tracking the core markets in the past few days, however it is more notable that dollar/rand managed to close below the longer holding 7.80-8.00 range," 4Cast emerging market analyst Anisha Arora said.

"Focus now shifts to support around 7.75, given that this level previously offered range tops this year and also marks the 200 day moving average," she added.

Global shares jumped on Wednesday, lifted by better-than-expected earnings from tech heavyweight Apple Inc and signs of improved sentiment in troubled euro zone debt markets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve repeated its promise to leave interest rates on hold until at least late 2014 but offered few clues into whether it might offer additional stimulus later this year.

South African government bonds weakened slightly, nudging yields higher as the market took a breather from last week's strong rally, traders said.

The yield on the benchmark three-year bond edged up half a basis point to 6.495 percent and that for the longer-dated 2026 paper added five basis points to 8.215 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)